Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Gold Resource from $3.25 to $1.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.27 on Wednesday. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.52.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the first quarter worth $52,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 22.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

