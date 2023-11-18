Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $4,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 361.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $970.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.55.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

