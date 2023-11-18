Gowest Gold (CVE:GWA) Trading Up 7.1%

Gowest Gold Ltd. (CVE:GWA – Get Free Report) shares were up 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. Approximately 175,710 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average daily volume of 33,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Gowest Gold Stock Down 8.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.50 million, a P/E ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 4.26.

About Gowest Gold

Gowest Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in Canada. The company focuses on the development of its 100% owned Bradshaw gold deposit, which is part of the North Timmins gold project located near Timmins, Ontario. It holds interest in the North Timmins Gold Project that covers one patented mining claim, 11 mining leases, and 62 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 120 square kilometers in Evelyn, Gowan, Little, Prosser, Tully, and Wark Townships in the Timmins gold camp.

