Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its position in shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,501,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,215,240 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.31% of Grab worth $39,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Grab during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Grab in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Grab during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GRAB opened at $3.31 on Friday. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $4.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $615.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.99 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 38.75%. Grab’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Barclays raised shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.69.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

