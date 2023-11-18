Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Graphic Packaging has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Graphic Packaging has a dividend payout ratio of 14.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Graphic Packaging to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

NYSE GPK opened at $22.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.29. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Graphic Packaging

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 114.5% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 13.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the second quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 21.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.