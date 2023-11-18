Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 3,998 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 58,318 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 666.7% during the first quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE V opened at $249.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $464.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day moving average is $236.12. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $202.13 and a one year high of $250.24.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Barclays cut their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Visa from $284.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Insider Activity at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total transaction of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $9,445,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.