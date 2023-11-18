Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 88,232 Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 192.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,232 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Hyatt Hotels worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, Director Richard C. Tuttle purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.49 per share, with a total value of $130,612.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,748,787.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on H shares. TheStreet downgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $149.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.91.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of H stock opened at $115.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $88.01 and a 1 year high of $127.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.37.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

