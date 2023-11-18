Great Lakes Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $15,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,257,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 17,145 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 39,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BECN opened at $80.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.82. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $87.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BECN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $92.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 46,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $2,935,950.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,218,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,771,141.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $168,264.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,689 shares in the company, valued at $679,392.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

