Great Lakes Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,392 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Jabil worth $29,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $754,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jabil by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jabil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other Jabil news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,165,290. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 16,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.37, for a total transaction of $2,076,131.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock worth $40,201,576 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $131.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.74 and a twelve month high of $141.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JBL

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.