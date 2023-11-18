Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $14.25 Million Stock Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 219,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in KBR by 71.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in KBR by 10.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in KBR by 11.3% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period.

KBR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.71.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Sopp purchased 5,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.53 per share, with a total value of $257,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,584,082.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $51.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.70 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average is $60.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.18%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

