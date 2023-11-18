Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $17.84 Million Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,205 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of J. M. Smucker worth $17,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 142.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

SJM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $111.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -657.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The J. M. Smucker Company has a twelve month low of $107.33 and a twelve month high of $163.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.07.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.19. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2,494.12%.

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 9,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $1,426,064.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,773.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

