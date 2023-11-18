Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $19.38 Million Stock Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 33.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 341,752 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 168,972 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $19,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BUD. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BUD opened at $61.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.09. The company has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $15.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BUD. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

