Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $21.54 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 409.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 229,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 184,354 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Exact Sciences worth $21,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 9,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,596 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.56.

Exact Sciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.30 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $100.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.70 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Stories

