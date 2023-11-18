Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $21.55 Million Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $21,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XRAY. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 123.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 915 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on XRAY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. William Blair raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.99. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $43.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

