Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $22.79 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,441 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $22,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,514,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 59,844.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,624,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615,223 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,575.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,209,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,194,000 after buying an additional 3,957,881 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,620,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,995,000 after buying an additional 3,027,000 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,782,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,165,000 after buying an additional 2,237,716 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $32.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.01. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

