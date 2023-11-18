Great Lakes Advisors LLC Invests $17.27 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 419,927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of EQT by 22.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,939,712 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $696,730,000 after buying an additional 3,125,927 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 66.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after buying an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of EQT by 30.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,691,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $277,343,000 after buying an additional 2,050,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,873,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $250,710,000 after buying an additional 103,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

EQT Stock Up 0.8 %

EQT opened at $40.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $45.23.

EQT Increases Dividend

EQT ( NYSE:EQT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 35.29%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EQT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho lowered their price target on EQT from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder S Wil Vanloh, Jr. sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $828,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,946,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,368,871.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

Featured Articles

