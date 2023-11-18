Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 3,288 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Landstar System worth $20,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 756.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $54,341,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,467 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,524,000 after purchasing an additional 299,303 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 1st quarter worth about $26,416,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,528,000. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $196.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.60.

Landstar System Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $173.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $175.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.05 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. Landstar System had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 15.85%.

About Landstar System

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

