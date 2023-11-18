Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 317,911 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 28.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 789,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317,911 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $21,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Norges Bank bought a new position in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth $69,385,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 7.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,540,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,900,000 after buying an additional 1,223,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in DXC Technology by 16.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,133,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,598,000 after buying an additional 981,650 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DXC Technology by 36.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,019,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,685,000 after buying an additional 812,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 993.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 682,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,697,000 after buying an additional 620,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,053.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXC

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $22.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $18.61 and a 1 year high of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a positive return on equity of 18.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.