Great Lakes Advisors LLC Sells 7,042 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $14,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,196,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $679,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,982,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,924,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total transaction of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,982,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,404 shares of company stock worth $5,057,582 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $660.00.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $700.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $633.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $632.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $397.06 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $10.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 27.65 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 27.20%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

