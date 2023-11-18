Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.17

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.17 and last traded at $25.19, with a volume of 264919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPRE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Green Plains

Green Plains Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.79.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $892.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $815.31 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.15%. Green Plains’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.27) EPS. Research analysts expect that Green Plains Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Green Plains

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Green Plains by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,180 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Green Plains by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,815 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter.

About Green Plains

(Get Free Report)

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.