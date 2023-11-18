Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.84 (LON:GRID)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON GRID opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.23) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 76.60 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of £574.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,430.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.47.

Insider Activity at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

In other news, insider Duncan Neale purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £1,187.50 ($1,458.31). In other news, insider Duncan Neale purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £1,187.50 ($1,458.31). Also, insider John Leggate purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £4,987.50 ($6,124.89). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,412. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

