Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc Declares Dividend of GBX 1.84 (LON:GRID)

Posted by on Nov 18th, 2023

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (LON:GRIDGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.84 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, December 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LON GRID opened at GBX 100.10 ($1.23) on Friday. Gresham House Energy Storage Fund has a 12-month low of GBX 76.60 ($0.94) and a 12-month high of GBX 175 ($2.15). The stock has a market cap of £574.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,430.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.51 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 125.47.

Insider Activity at Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

In other news, insider Duncan Neale purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £1,187.50 ($1,458.31). In other news, insider Duncan Neale purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.17) per share, with a total value of £1,187.50 ($1,458.31). Also, insider John Leggate purchased 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £4,987.50 ($6,124.89). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 16,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,549,412. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

About Gresham House Energy Storage Fund

(Get Free Report)

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc is an infrastructure investment fund.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund (LON:GRID)

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.