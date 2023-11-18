GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Trustmark National Bank Trust Department

Trustmark National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,077 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,970 shares during the quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in GSK were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of GSK by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of GSK by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $35.20 on Friday. GSK plc has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $39.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.3398 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

