GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,831 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 115.8% in the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 215.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in GSK by 52.9% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in GSK in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 61.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,553.75.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSK opened at $35.20 on Friday. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.66.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3398 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.48%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Stories

