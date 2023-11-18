Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,896,626 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 104,934 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Halliburton worth $62,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $690,930,000 after buying an additional 796,683 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 15,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $643,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,893,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $215,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,012,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,236 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of HAL stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average is $36.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 31.61% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

