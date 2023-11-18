Halma plc (HLMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 21st

Halma plc (LON:HLMA – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.41 ($0.10) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Halma Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Halma stock opened at GBX 2,053 ($25.21) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,311.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,940.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,151.43. Halma has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,802 ($22.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,520.95 ($30.96). The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.92.

Insider Transactions at Halma

In other news, insider Steve Gunning bought 1,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,934 ($23.75) per share, for a total transaction of £29,996.34 ($36,836.96). Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday.

About Halma

Halma plc, together its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets in the United States, Mainland Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical.

