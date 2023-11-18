Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HALO. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halozyme Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $29.85 and a 1-year high of $59.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.61.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total value of $428,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,705,378.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,456,600 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 366.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 855.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 123.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 848 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.