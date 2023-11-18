Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Cut to C$2.20

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.20 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

HTL opened at C$1.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.89 million, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 0.54. Hamilton Thorne has a twelve month low of C$1.25 and a twelve month high of C$1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94.

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

