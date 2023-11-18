Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL) Price Target Cut to C$2.20

Hamilton Thorne (CVE:HTL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$2.25 to C$2.20 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$2.15 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.
