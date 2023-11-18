Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 401,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,780 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Hasbro worth $26,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 4.3% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 21.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 21.9% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 0.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,616,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 11.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 115,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hasbro from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.69.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $45.15 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 18.55% and a negative net margin of 10.33%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

