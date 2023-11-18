Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.
Haynes International Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.
Institutional Trading of Haynes International
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Haynes International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Haynes International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Haynes International Company Profile
Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.
