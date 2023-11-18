Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.22

Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.22 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Haynes International has a dividend payout ratio of 19.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Haynes International to earn $4.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.3%.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Haynes International Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Haynes International stock opened at $51.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $652.67 million, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 6.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. Haynes International has a fifty-two week low of $41.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85.

Institutional Trading of Haynes International

Haynes International ( NASDAQ:HAYN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $160.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.77 million. Haynes International had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 7.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haynes International will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Haynes International by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Haynes International by 188.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Haynes International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Haynes International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Haynes International by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HAYN

Haynes International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; waste incineration; and industrial heating equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.