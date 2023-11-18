HC Wainwright Boosts CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Price Target to $12.00

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for CASI Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of CASI stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

