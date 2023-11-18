Head to Head Contrast: MoneyHero (MNY) versus The Competition

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) is one of 681 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare MoneyHero to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.5% of MoneyHero shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero N/A $23.22 million -8.99 MoneyHero Competitors $1,133.35 billion $26.98 million 40.07

Risk and Volatility

MoneyHero’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MoneyHero. MoneyHero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

MoneyHero has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MoneyHero’s competitors have a beta of 0.07, indicating that their average share price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -4.68% 0.51% MoneyHero Competitors -49.83% -64.76% -3.29%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for MoneyHero and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A MoneyHero Competitors 110 549 849 14 2.50

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 162.26%. Given MoneyHero’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MoneyHero has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

MoneyHero competitors beat MoneyHero on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About MoneyHero

(Get Free Report)

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.