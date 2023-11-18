Head to Head Review: Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY) versus SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações (OTCMKTS:CYRBY – Get Free Report) and SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and SITE Centers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações N/A N/A N/A SITE Centers 17.64% 5.19% 2.41%

Volatility and Risk

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITE Centers has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações $888.00 million 1.80 $169.36 million N/A N/A SITE Centers $540.81 million 5.16 $168.72 million $0.41 32.54

This table compares Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and SITE Centers’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações has higher revenue and earnings than SITE Centers.

Dividends

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. SITE Centers pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. SITE Centers pays out 126.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SITE Centers has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. SITE Centers is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações and SITE Centers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações 0 1 0 0 2.00 SITE Centers 0 2 1 0 2.33

SITE Centers has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 7.76%. Given SITE Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SITE Centers is more favorable than Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of SITE Centers shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SITE Centers beats Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações

Cyrela Brazil Realty S.A. Empreendimentos e Participações develops, constructs, and sells residential properties in Brazil. The company also provides consultancy services related to real estate. It offers properties under the Cyrela, Living, Vivaz, and Cyrela Urbanismo brand names. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

