Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HL. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Hecla Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised Hecla Mining from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $4.40 in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hecla Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.43.

Hecla Mining stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.56 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

In other news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $5,183,460,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining in the third quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,926 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

