Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $2.03 billion and approximately $97.93 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000166 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00058017 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00011299 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003020 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,562,400,522 coins. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,562,400,522.425827 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06138779 USD and is down -4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 193 active market(s) with $167,344,000.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

