Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Lowered to “Sector Perform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Benchmark raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.27.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $38.05 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $30.41 and a 12-month high of $54.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average of $38.69.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $659.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.17 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 15.76%. Helmerich & Payne’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares in the company, valued at $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,910,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $640,317,000 after purchasing an additional 319,188 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,891,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,634,000 after purchasing an additional 86,545 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,990,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,415,000 after acquiring an additional 284,938 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $154,985,000 after acquiring an additional 310,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,929,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $123,508,000 after acquiring an additional 113,735 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Stories

