Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

HSIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.75.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.99.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.32. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Henry Schein will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,296,000 after acquiring an additional 113,615 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 50,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 339,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 25,846 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

