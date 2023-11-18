Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) PT Lowered to $82.00 at Barrington Research

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barrington Research from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.52 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.85 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.32 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.75.

HSIC stock opened at $68.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.99. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $60.01 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,331,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,336,756,000 after purchasing an additional 214,846 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 3.5% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,263,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,280,000 after purchasing an additional 248,659 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 67,055.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,737,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,431,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727,708 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Henry Schein by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,898,000 after purchasing an additional 53,506 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2.0% during the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,347,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,562,000 after acquiring an additional 86,526 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

