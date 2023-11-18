Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) CEO Craig A. Collard Buys 150,000 Shares of Stock

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) CEO Craig A. Collard acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,576.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Heron Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ HRTX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26. The stock has a market cap of $163.58 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.12. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Institutional Trading of Heron Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 28.6% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 2,109,681 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 469,548 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 127.3% in the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 26,713,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,515,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963,503 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,022,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 2,407,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Stories

