Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Price Target Cut to $4.00

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Heron Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th.

Shares of HRTX stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1.26.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Collard acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $138,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,576.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Heron Therapeutics news, CFO Ira Duarte purchased 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $75,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,650. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig A. Collard purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.92 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,496 shares in the company, valued at $171,576.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 48,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 4,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares in the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet patient needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

