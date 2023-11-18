Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Trading Up 2.8%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $92.73 and last traded at $92.73. Approximately 2,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 66,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hovnanian Enterprises Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.30.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The construction company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 60.51%. The company had revenue of $649.96 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Hovnanian Enterprises

In other news, Director Edward A. Kangas sold 5,500 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total transaction of $474,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,934.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 20.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hovnanian Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 157.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 95.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 60.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

