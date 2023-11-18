HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Research Coverage Started at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $525.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUBS. KeyCorp reduced their price target on HubSpot from $660.00 to $593.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of HubSpot from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on HubSpot from $425.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $620.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $579.14.

HubSpot stock opened at $468.66 on Tuesday. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $257.50 and a twelve month high of $581.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $462.71 and a 200-day moving average of $495.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of -130.18 and a beta of 1.61.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. The firm had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 560,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.66, for a total value of $3,890,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,473,579.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.17, for a total value of $295,458.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,227,099.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,783 shares of company stock worth $18,694,944. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 143,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,755,000 after buying an additional 11,415 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in HubSpot by 55.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,745 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 17,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,671,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Scge Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 449,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $221,132,000 after purchasing an additional 43,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth $425,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

