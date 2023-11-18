Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CFO Purchases $47,250.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) CFO Jon Panzer purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 316,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,391.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hyliion Trading Down 8.4 %

Shares of HYLN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Hyliion by 1,107.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 65.8% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hyliion by 353.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities cut shares of Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.80 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

