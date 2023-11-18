Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) COO Acquires $26,400.00 in Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) COO Dennis M. Gallagher acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 481,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,654.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hyliion Stock Down 8.4 %

Shares of Hyliion stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.38. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $3.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyliion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hyliion by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HYLN has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Hyliion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $2.80 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 12th.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

