IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Trading Up 3.5%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) shares traded up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.37. 435,984 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,207,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.23.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 0.38% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $224.50 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 11.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 36,759 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 435,298 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 404,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 335,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in IAMGOLD by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 293,363 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. 49.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.