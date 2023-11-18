ICON Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12.89 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000712 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a market capitalization of $252.08 million and approximately $12.89 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ICON has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

ICON Coin Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 972,492,863 coins and its circulating supply is 972,492,904 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 972,488,012.5919797 with 972,488,012.7716584 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25834898 USD and is down -3.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 115 active market(s) with $13,140,775.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

