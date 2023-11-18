IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Price Target Cut to $11.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Biosciences presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $17.89.

Get IGM Biosciences alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IGMS

IGM Biosciences Trading Up 4.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IGM Biosciences

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $6.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of -0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.45. IGM Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $27.92.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,290,000 after purchasing an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,522,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,280,000 after acquiring an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $8,653,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 86,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in IGM Biosciences by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 845,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 154,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.