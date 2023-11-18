Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Short Interest Down 5.6% in October

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,180,000 shares, a decline of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 5,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.84, for a total value of $35,544.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,604,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of ILMN opened at $94.32 on Friday. Illumina has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $238.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.42.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.13% and a negative net margin of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Illumina will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC reduced their price target on Illumina from $230.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Illumina from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Illumina

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.