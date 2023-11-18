IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Lifted to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.
IMIAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on IMI from GBX 1,900 ($23.33) to GBX 1,920 ($23.58) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on IMI from GBX 1,750 ($21.49) to GBX 1,960 ($24.07) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,722.00.
IMI Stock Performance
About IMI
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
