Immunic’s (IMUX) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. Wedbush currently has a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.67) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.73) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.79) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Shares of Immunic stock opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Immunic has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $3.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Immunic by 1,143.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.26% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing multiple sclerosis and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

