Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Raises Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBYGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.6358 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Imperial Brands’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Shares of IMBBY stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $18.94 and a 12 month high of $26.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41.

IMBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Imperial Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,500 ($30.70) to GBX 2,400 ($29.47) in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th.

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, rolling papers, cigars, and traditional oral tobacco; and next generation product (NGP) portfolio, such as e-vapour products, oral nicotine, and heated tobacco products.

